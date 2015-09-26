Turn back the clock with VLCC eye masks

After a recent announcement of a joint venture between wellness brand VLCC Health Care Ltd. and Korean biotechnology company Caregen Co. Ltd. earlier this year, the vision was to introduce age defying technology. Their Dermaheal range of products takes care if anti-ageing, anti-pigmentation, anti-hair loss and hair re-growth, anti-inflammation and other skin troubles.

We received their Dermaheal eye filler mask, a prominent part of their range, a cosmeceutical product enriched in biomimetic peptides and growth factors, which are responsible to keep the sensitive skin around the eyes hydrated. The mask soothes the skin and dramatically reduces the visible signs of ageing through an instant wrinkle filling effect. While soybean and jojoba seed oil noticeably removes fine lines and reduces inflammations, botanical extracts take on puffiness and helps clear out the dark circles.

The mask should be applied on a clean face, and be left for a period of 40-45 minutes. After that, remove the mask sheet and tap the remising serum on the skin with your fingers to ensure complete absorption. Your skin will be left revitalised, hydrated and illuminated with improved skin elasticity.

A pack of five masks is available at all VLCC centres across India for Rs 1,750.