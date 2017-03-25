Operation Desert Storm for expert & amateur off-roaders

India’s most testing endurance event, the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm kept its date with the participants as well as with the beautiful state of Rajasthan. In its 15th edition, the rally through one week would cover a total of 2000km over a span of six days. It would give the participants a chance to navigate through the desert state’s picturesque yet challenging terrains of Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaisalmer to conclude in Jodhpur.

Pioneered in 2003, the Desert Storm has been an effort to replicate Maruti’s success in off-road rallying in the Western region of the country. The perfect recipe of thrill and competition challenges motorsport enthusiasts to achieve greater milestones in their motorsport journey. The rally surely brings out the best in men, women and their machines.The increasing participation each year is encouraging and helps strengthen such motorsport events. With no restriction on participation, Maruti encourages all motor enthusiasts be it amateur or professional, man or woman from all regions to gain as much experience as they can from events like the Desert storm.

This year the rally promised great excitement with four categories — XTreme, NDure, Xplore and Moto. This time the event saw 10 women participants, which included Bani Yadav and Sarah Kashyap podium finishers of previous editions of Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm. Participants were provided clearance for their vehicles after a strict one day scrutiny check prior to the flag-off ceremony. As challenging as the rally was expected to be, all the participants would also be provided with on-ground safety measures at regular intervals during the course of the rally.After the flag-off the entire rally entourage headed to Hanumangarh in northern Rajasthan, where competition would begin the next day.

Day 1

On a Sunny morning the riders and drivers got ready for Day 1 of competition. They were to cover a total distance of around 250km traversing through the sandy dunes in the scorching sun from Hanumangarh to Bikaner.A first brush with the Desert sand was an eye opener for many.The number of challenging Desert brings with it is long. There are difficult terrains, harsh weather conditions or navigational tasks and nothing is simple. But this is exactly why the participants come back every year. The passion of driving through these beautiful yet challenging landscapes is simply unmatched.The first day of the rally culminated in zeal and zest for some and in a desire to do better for others.

Day 2

The second leg of the rally witnessed the participants overcoming tough sandy terrains in the blazing heat through 3 stages. The rallyists covered a total distance of around 500km from Bikaner traversing through many villages to finally reach the Golden city of Jaisalmer.One of the biggest tasks in the interiors of the Desert is Navigation. With multiple paths going in every direction, it’s necessary to stay on the track and avoid penalties. The role of the navigator therefore is as crucial as the driver, if not more.

The perfect recipe of thrill and competition challenges motorsport enthusiasts to achieve greater milestones in their motorsport journey. The rally surely brings out the best in men, women and their machines. The increasing participation each year is encouraging and helps strengthen such motorsport events.

Day 3

This was the day each participant was looking forward to. The Rally was in Jaisalmer and today it would traverse 350kms of desert’s undulating and grueling terrain in the scorching heat. This included a single stage of 200km, the longest racing stretch ever in the history of Indian motorsport. The terrain comprising of the perfect mix of sand, rock and tarmac challenged the participant’s abilities to maneuver over the changing landscape.

In stages like these it becomes even more imperative becoming one with the machine. The heat and the distance could sometimes be unforgiving and the only way to survive is by knowing your vehicle like the back of your hand.

Day 4

Day 4 of the 15th edition of the Maruti Suzuki desert storm ran around the historic city of Jaisalmer. The small hamlets on the outskirts of the town provided a perfect playground for drivers and riders to prove their mettle. Here the biggest test was maintaining momentum in the tough, deep Desert sand.For many this was the one of the highlights of the rally one that tested them to the core.As day turned into night the participants were back in the Desert to once again test their mettle, this time in the dark. And if you believe them, the story completely changes when compared to the day. It becomes even more challenging.

Day 5

The final day would take the Rally desert storm from Jaisalmer to another historic town in Rajasthan Jodhpur, but not before passing through one final test. Just completing the exhausting 6 day event was a task in itself and only the ones who knew how to survive made it to the end. For everyone who finished, this was nothing short of an achievement. Just like the last year Team Maruti’sSuresh Rana and Ashwin Naik emerged as winners in the Blue city of Jodhpur.Driving in their Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the duo aggressively defeated their competitors.This culminated the event for the year, as the countdown for the next year began. And Maruti’s commitment for motorsport only means the rally will be back next year to ensure a thrilling ride for all stake holders.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars