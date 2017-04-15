Vlog in: These young YouTubers are aiming for nothing less than international fame

In this age of social media, vlogging (video blogging), has emerged as the new trend, inciting every second person to start their own YouTube channel. It’s the new vogue; especially among college students who are trying to pursue vlogging as a career. There are tons of freshers who want to quit their current job to become a full-time YouTuber, thanks to the medium’s approachability.

You might want to forget Bollywood celebrities, as these YouTubers are no less than stars in their own right. For instance, we all know Tanmay Bhatt, Kanan Gill and Lilly Singh as the most popular YouTube stars, but presently many youngsters are also trying their hands at this emerging form. From carrying out DIY tutorials to sharing their daily life videos, these young vloggers of Delhi are achieving recognition even internationally.

Here we have this 22-year-old fashion vlogger from Delhi, Sejal Kumar, who has just graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce with an honours degree in Economics. She started her YouTube journey during college days as she always knew that this is what she wanted to do. She is also popular among teen girls for her vlogs like “Style On A Budget”, which amassed more than 147,000 subscribers for her channel. It is now a full time career for her.

While making videos, the only hindrance for her was that she mostly had to do everything alone. Sejal, inspired by her role models like Bethany Mota, Casey Neistat, and Zoella, says that they are all highly successful YouTube content creators and that she, too, hopes to be as successful as them soon. “People found it very different and were always curious about what exactly I aim to do with this. Other than that, my friends were always supportive, helping me film whenever they could”, Sejal said. “My broad goal in life is to always be engaged in some sort of work that I love and something that enables me to learn new things everyday.”

If we see all around, the craze of bohemian fashion is not negligible and this Delhi-based girl is rocking in all her outfits. Kritika Khanna, a 23-year-old vlogger, is a fashion graduate known for her bohemian style. Her vlogs generate good viewership figures, and in a short period she has earned much fame for her title “that boho girl”. She is also considered a huge inspiration by her online

followers.

Delhi-based Jay Kapoor, 18 years of age, may well be the youngest tech YouTuber in India, who has gained more than 168,000 subscribers on his channel. Giving people the best review of a gadget and at the same time earning a decent amount of money was something Jay always wanted to do. He is also one of the youngest entrepreneurs who dropped out of high school and has since been living the Internet life as a tech junky.

“Inspiration is everywhere. What we lack is execution. I am a big fan of people who execute something daily like Technical Guruji, Gary Vaynerchuk and Casey Neistat,” Jay told Guardian 20.

“YouTube as a career is amazing. You get a hell of a lot of things to learn. You can earn a decent income plus you get fame. But at the same time, it’s not sustainable. You never know what’s going to happen in the next run. For example, if you earn $500 this month, there is no guarantee that you will earn the same in the next month.” Jay added.

For any youngster, YouTubing could be a great career, provided that one is extremely passionate about it. But anyone should only take it up if they honestly enjoy creating video content. The goal is to be original and interesting, with or without the plaudits.