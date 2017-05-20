How to ensure a hassle-free long drive this summer

It’s that time of the year when the sun is beating down hard on us and the summer heat is making its presence felt with great intensity. While you must have already changed your wardrobe and drapery, is your favourite speed machine ready for the heat yet? Summers can be tough on cars, especially during high temperatures when heat can destroy batteries and stress the cooling system and tyres, subsequently. It’s still some time before the monsoons knock on our doors in most parts of the country and therefore all the more reason to keep our vehicles in check. After all we don’t want to be stuck in a broken down car on a hot summer day and be the cause of a long traffic jam. Courtesy multi brand car service provider CarXpert we’re getting you all the tips to keep your car up and running during this testing weather phase. These are summer car care tips through which you can easily take care of your car and prevent unfortunate breakdowns and car problems.

Get your air conditioner serviced

The Air conditioner is the most important component in the car when it comes to dealing with the summer temperatures. If you do not have a fancy car that comes with climate control it becomes even more important to take care of the AC unit. Being a summer essential, it can be worse if it’s not up to date during this scorching scenario. Usually the cause of malfunctioning of the A/C unit is a low level of coolant and the leakage of gas and so Air Conditioning unit should be serviced every three years or as needed. A regular car conditioner service will help ensure optimum passengers comfort during this troubling season.

Changing of oil in a frequent period

As soon as summer starts, the vacations are generally marked with long road trips, resulting in overheated cars. It is not just high temperature but also heavy loads which can cause your engine to overheat. If the color of the engine oil has turned dark, it’s a correct time to change the oil. Thorough oil check up and timely change would easily avoid overheating in summers. And of course choosing the right quality oil that suits your car the most is also very crucial.

Keeping the windows slightly open

When the car is parked directly in the sunlight, keeping the windows slightly down will help in cross-ventilation and will pull out the heated air from the cabin. However, keep in mind the windows are not rolled out too much, else, it may pose a security risk. Ideally it is the best if you can manage to park under a big tree and better still have a covered parking lot.

Cover your leather seats with cotton bedspread

Leather seats may give more attractive looks to your car but the same could be worse in summers. Car leather seats and coverings tend to get very hot when exposed to direct sunlight, covering them with cotton bedspread will keep up their temperature in check and moderate. Cool car seat cushions also come in handy when you want cooler seats in your car on a hot summer day.

The right coolant mix

During summer, coolant should be added as a 50-50 mixture of anti-freeze and water. As per experts, coolants should be changed annually on most vehicles as this will keep the cooling system fresh and clean inside. Also a basic checkup will help prevent corrosion and ensure that the coolant has a proper boiling point and protection.

Keeping correct tyre pressure

You car tyres need extra care during this hot weather. The tyre pressure constantly changes in hot weather and every 10-degree temperature increase changes the tire pressure between 1 to 2 PSI. An under-inflated tyre might swell outward and exerts pressure on the sidewalls of the tyre. With constant heat exposure and increasing sidewall pressure, the tyre might blow. Also do check tyres for cracks, wear and tear or any other damage.

Sunshades or window visor

When the car is out in the sun while driving or not, the dashboards get over heated due to excess of sunlight. This can be prevented by a cover, which helps the cabin stay cooler. Moreover, shades can be applied on the rear windows to prevent the seats and dashboards from fading. These prove to be very effective when the sun is beating down hard and there is no way to hide your car from the harsh sun.

Cleaning

It’s not mandatory, but before planning a long trip, clean your car properly. A thorough cleaning mostly in the summers could prevent overheating of your engine, where accumulated dirt and grime makes your engine unnecessarily hot.

Remember following each of these steps will ensure a hassle free ride for you in the hot summer. Neither the rising temperatures nor the traffic jams will create an obstacle for you and it will be smooth sailing for you

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars