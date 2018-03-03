The week gone by saw a lot of action in terms of new cars and bikes being launched across the country. Most of these launches were aimed at targeting the high-income buyer—the highlights include an ultra-luxury saloon, as well as some premium cruisers from an iconic bike-maker. Also, throw into this mix a much-anticipated made-in-India cruiser. So here’s the lowdown on all the new sets of wheels that are soon to hit the Indian roads, writes Shams Naqvi.

