This was a packed week for top rungs of the auto sector

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

India’s largest luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz has launched the enhanced version of its flagship product, the S-Class in the market. The new S-Class 350 d is India’s first “BS VI compliant– Made in India, for India”. Launched two years ahead of the regulation date, the company says this engine is capable of running on currently available BS IV fuel. This is also the most powerful diesel engine in Mercedes-Benz India’s history. Mercedes is claiming significant reduction of emissions due to technological measures used in the new S350d. Design cues include a radiator trim with three twin louvers and vertical bars in high-gloss black, new lower bumper with large, sporty air intakes and multibeam led headlamps. A bumper with integral tailpipe trim elements and new LED tail lights with crystal-look are highlights in the rear.

The S-class now comes with safety features that use sophisticated radar-based technology. These include active distance assist, active steering assist, active braking assist, blind spot assist. The S 350 d is priced at Rs 1.33 Crore, while the petrol version S 450 is priced at Rs 1.37 Crore (ex-showroom). The company claims to have reduced cost of ownership on the car with STAR Ease packages that start at Rs 80,000. Since 2013 the companies has sold over 3 lakh S-Class saloons globally and in its 18 years of existence in India 6,700 of these have been sold.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Iconic British bike maker Triumph has launched the new Bonneville Speedmaster in the country. The bike is essentially a Bonneville Bobber with twin seats and a few more modifications. A whole host of additional design touches have been considered for an authentic classic custom attitude and laid back riding style, like the classic “nacelle” headlight detailing, swept back beach bars, forward pegs, fixed rear mudguard and 16” wire spoked wheels. The bike also has a larger 12-litre fuel tank for increased range and comes with easily interchangeable twin and single seat set ups for added versatility.

It also gets single button cruise control, and the ride by wire technology that ensures a crisper, more precise and more accurate throttle response. Linked to this system are road and rain riding modes, both delivering full power. The Speedmaster also gets ABS as well as traction control. It gets 310mm twin disc front brakes and a 255mm single disc rear brake.

Triumph’s widely used 1200cc High Torque parallel-twin engine does the duty here. Peak power output stands at 77PS, 25% up on the 2015 Speed master and 10% up on the Bonneville T120. Assembled in India through the CKD route, the bike is priced at Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley-Davidson Softails

Just a day later Triumph’s biggest rival in India and iconic American cruiser maker Harley Davidson expanded its India range launched three new bikes including two in the Softail range. The three new bikes launched are the Softail Low Rider (priced at Rs 12.99 lakh) Softail Deluxe (priced at 17.99 lakh) and the most expensive of the three the Special Edition Fat Boy ANX (priced at Rs 19.79 lakh). The Low Rider gets a throwback style dual tank mount speedo and tacho gauges, headlight visor and fuel tank graphics. The Deluxe on the other hand gets a retro-modern styled LED lighting from front to back. The bikes are powered by the 1,745cc 107 Milwaukee-Eight engine that gives 144 Nm of peak torque. This high torque is due to the stiffer and much lighter frames, a key part of development of these new bikes. It also gets counterbalance that reduces the vibrations and makes the engine a lot smoother. The models are up to 17 kgs lighter than before.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird X

It’s raining cruisers this week. Cult bike maker Royal Enfield has launched a peppier looking version of its popular cruiser the Thunderbird in the market. The Thunderbird X is the sportier looking contemporaries of the Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 500. There are a lot of things that distinguish the Thunderbird X with the regular Thunderbird. These include new, brighter colours, a new handlebar, tubeless tyres, a single-piece seat and black alloy wheels. The Thunderbird X is the first Royal Enfield in many decades to sport alloy wheels.

Engines remain the same on the Thunderbird X. Options include a 27.2 bhp 499cc, air-cooled, engine that offers a peak torque of 41.3 Nm. This is in addition to the 346cc mill that churns out 19.8 hp and 28 Nm. Royal Enfield is charging a premium of Rs 10,000 each on the Thunderbird X variants when compared to the earlier bike. While the 350cc model has been priced at Rs 1.56 lakh, the 500 cc X will set you back by Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

