Harley unveils fresh line up of choppers

Harley Davidson has always been a head-turner. In addition to their range of 12 models that are retailed in India through 18 independent dealerships across the country, they are now introducing a new line-up with a promise of better performance, style and features. The refreshed Dark Custom models include new Iron 883 (priced at Rs 7,37,000), Forty-Eight (priced at Rs 9,12,000), and an improved version of the Street 750 (Rs 4,52,00) which has been tweaked taking customer feedback into account.

The Iron 883 is a nimble urban machine that kicks asphalt and features bullet design detailing, straight cut mufflers, a handlebar designed in a low drag-style, front fake gaiters, a chopped rear fender and a solo truck and roll seat to make your ride a comfortable one. Then there's the Forty-Eight and its bulldog stance, with a fat front tire and a narrow profile. The comfortable new seat, mag wheels, a wider 49mm forks and adjustable rear suspension add to the riding experience. Street 750, with a suspension designed for quick handling, is more suited for city rides. The customer-led improvements include the new front and rear breaking system and improved wire loom routing.

The iconic Road King (Rs 25,00,000) has also made a comeback and is a perfectly balanced ride for both long-distance touring and a cross-country adventure. Their most popular range, the Heritage Softail Classic (Rs 16,60,000), has been refreshed with saddle bags to enhance utility and assist in planning long-route rides, while the standard cruise control and high output twin cam 103 engine make this Harley’s most sought-after touring model.

The models are now available in interesting new colours too: a black denim for the Iron 883, the Forty-Eight in velocity red sunglow colour and the street 750 in superior blue will definitely have you crave for them.