Australian actress Rose Bryne has starred in Bridesmaids, X-men, the hit television series Damages, the most recently in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, where she is seen playing the character of Rebecca Skloots, a medical science journalist and author. The riveting movie is based on a bestselling novel which was inspired by the real life story of an African-American woman named Henrietta Lacks who died of cervical cancer in 1951. The movie deals with Rebecca and Deborah [Henrietta’s daughter, played by Oprah Winfrey] as they go on a journey to discover more about Henrietta Lacks. Rose Bryne spoke to Guardian 20 about working with Oprah, what this role meant to her, and why she couldn’t say no to this film despite having become a mother recently.

27 January, 2018