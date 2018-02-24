Pilates instructor and celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit has recently launched her Pilates Altitude Studio, a world-class studio that offers Pilates lessons and a simulated altitude training all under one roof in Delhi. In conversation with Guardian 20, the young fitness expert throws light on her client Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness regime, and talks about her journey from being a sportsperson to a Pilates instructor.
Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, and since then, he has emerged as a versatile actor who defies every attempt to typecast him. He speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his new film, Aiyaary, and about the never-ending struggles of an acting career.
Acclaimed filmmaker Mohit Suri, along with EMI Records India, has recently launched VYRL Originals, a brand that promotes independent singers, lyricists and music producers by releasing their tracks on the digital medium. The 36-year-old director speaks to Guardian 20 about his association with the music project, and the importance of reinventing himself as a filmmaker.
Filmmaker R. Balki has been a part of the industry for over a decade, but has only directed five films. He speaks to latha srinivasan about his preference for quality over quantity.
Australian actress Rose Bryne has starred in Bridesmaids, X-men, the hit television series Damages, the most recently in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, where she is seen playing the character of Rebecca Skloots, a medical science journalist and author. The riveting movie is based on a bestselling novel which was inspired by the real life story of an African-American woman named Henrietta Lacks who died of cervical cancer in 1951. The movie deals with Rebecca and Deborah [Henrietta’s daughter, played by Oprah Winfrey] as they go on a journey to discover more about Henrietta Lacks. Rose Bryne spoke to Guardian 20 about working with Oprah, what this role meant to her, and why she couldn’t say no to this film despite having become a mother recently.
Shekhar Suman has been a part of India’s entertainment industry for more than two decades now. But he has had a chequered career, marked by hits and misses.
Actress and anchor Mandira Bedi is now gearing up for her comeback in showbiz. Three of her films are due to be released in 2018, and a web series, too, is in the works. She speaks to Guardian 20 about how her career has been marked by ups and downs, her work in the Tamil and Hindi film industries, and her future as a fitness idol.
It was in his 40s that Boman Irani made his Bollywood debut. Now, with hits like Munna Bhai MBBS and Khosla Ka Ghosla under his belt, he has become one of Hindi cinema’s most sought-after actors. He speaks to Bulbul Sharma about the ups and downs of his professional journey, his passion for photography and his understanding of cinema.