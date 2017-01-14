B-Town celebrities who crossed over to Hollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has acted as the lead female opposite Vin Deal in the Hollywood film xXx : The Return of Xander Cage. This is the third part in the xXx trilogy and is directed by D.J. Caruso.

Tabu

Tabu, was a part of two Hollywood movies. The first was Namesake which was released in 2007 and was directed by Mira Nair. The second was the 2012 release Life of Pie directed by Ang Lee. In both the movies Tabu has played the supporting role of the mother of the protagonist.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naeeruddin Shah has acted in one Hollywood film The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003. It was directed by Stephen Norrington. It was a comic book adaption and Naseeruddin Shah plays the part of Captain Nemo.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gained popularity through her American television show Quantico which pretty much got her a ticket into Hollywood. She has been filming the latest Baywatch movie, set for release in May 2017, directed by Seth Gordon. It is based on the popular TV show of the same name.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2003, Bollywood’s legend Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hollywood with the movie The Great Gatsby in which he gave a guest appearance as jewish Meyer Wolfsheim who is associated with Gatsby played by Leonardo di Caprio.

Om Puri

Om Puri has appeared in numerous Hollywood films, perhaps the only Bollywood actor to have appeared in so many of them. He was in City of Joy which came out in 1992, he starred opposite Patrick Swayze. In 1994 Om Puri was in Wolf with Jack Nicholson , and The Ghost and the Darkness in 1996 opposite Val Kilmer.In 2007, he appeared as General Zia-ul-Haq in Charlie Wilson’s War, which stars Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has been a part of multiple Hollywood projects. He has either featured or played a lead. He started off with A Mighty Heart in 2007, and in the same year he then did The Namesake and The Darjeeling Limited. In 2009 he acted in New York, I Love You. Some of the more recent Hollywood movies where he has been visible with his performance are Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World. He has even done a feature appearance in Inferno.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s debut in Hollywood was with the reputed Slumdog Millionaire where he played the role of a host to the TV show Who wants to be a Millionaire? And it was soon after this that he made an appearance as a gangster in the movie Mission Impossible 4 in 2011, the famous series lead by Tom Cruise.