‘Shooting for Kaabil was a very special feeling for us’

Q. Hrithik, you feel that Kaabil is the most special love story. What makes Kaabil so special?

Hrithik: The feeling we had while we shot all the scenes made it feel special. It was all so touching, vulnerable and fulfilling. The script was written beautifully and I was very happy that I was working with Yami who, on an emotional level, had a desire to do something special. We were like two people in Disneyland, just exploring whatever we could do. I think there are so many portions in the film that are not included in the film and I would like the audience to even watch those bits. It’s not that it’s the best love story, but for us it is so because we created something out of nothing and that is why it is very beautiful. Very rarely actors get the chance to work with people who share the same energy and feeling, and connect really beautifully.

Q. Yami, you were very excited about working with Hrithik Roshan. How was journey of sharing screen space with him?

Yami: It has been more amazing than I had imagined because till now I knew Hrithik as a big star and an exceptionally good dancer and actor. He is so selfless and goes out of his way to help you lift your performance, elevate your work, helps give voice to your choices and to do what you want to do.

Q. [To Hrithik] You said once in an interview that you feel the same kind of energy that you felt in your first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Why is that so?

Hrithik: It almost feels like I have come full circle. The fact that it is a love story, it’s FilmKraft, and dad is involved. Even at that time there was a clash. There was Mela and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani so dad was very worried and he is worried again this time. But there is a certain amount of joy. The amount of fulfillment that I felt after my first film, that I have done my best, this film also gave me the same sense of fulfillment. We all have done our best.

Q. Did Rakesh Roshan make the conscious decision to not direct the film? And if yes, why so?

Hrithik: He had Sanjay Gupta who was so amazing with narrating the script. When the director is able to narrate and pass on his vision to the other person’s mind then he can definitely express it on the screen. So we had someone who knew the script by heart. So he was the only Kaabil director to make this film.

Q. You have been doing one film a year. Is it something conscious or something you want to change? Or is it something that just happened?

Hrithik: I don’t think I should do more than one movie at a time. Specialisation and division of labour are the things that amount to progress in a society. I think whatever you take up, do that well and then you go on to the next thing. About the number of films: you can take one thing and do another and another and make it possible to do three films in a year. But I must find three scripts that I want to do. It is matter of destiny. I am all guns blazing all the time to do good films. I am not resting nor am I wasting any time. I am continuously looking for films. May be there is a reason that all kinds of films don’t come to me because I have not made it very verbal. I have no norms in doing any kind of film whether it is a psychological thriller or a two-hero film or a bit part in a good film. I am looking for a good script that stimulates me.