About live-ins, without a home to actually live in

Omkar Kapoor and Simran Kaur play the roles of the main couple. Kapoor plays the character of Mittu who was last seen in Pyar Ka Punchanama 2. And Mundi is a model turned actor who made her acting debut with Jo Hum Chahein in Bollywood. In a conversation with Guardian 20, Kapoor and Mundi speak about their upcoming film and their characters.

Q. What made you opt for a web-based feature film?

Omkar: Well, the content and concept of the film is very unique as it’s about a live-in couple without a place to actually live-in. Most of the couples who want to live together face a lot of difficulties in finding a house in a metro city. So the story is what mainly attracted me.

Q. What character are you playing in U, Me Aur Ghar?

Omkar: My character is called Mithilesh. He’s a young upcoming musician and soft-hearted lover who takes care of the smaller things also. He is more dominant and is the one who has the upper hand in the relationship.

Simran: My character’s name is Chitranshi Mazumdar and Omkar’s character lovingly calls me Chitti. She is basically a strong headed girl who can look after herself which a majority of metro city girls can relate to. Apart from that she loves Mittu (Mithilesh), but because she is so independent in her own ways she has very rough feelings about everything.

Q. How different is this movie from your previous projects?

Omkar: I think each film is different from the other. Pyar ka Punchnama was all about how three boys fall in three relationships and how they face problems and come out of it, but this film is totally different because it mainly focuses on a couple and city’s rental issues.

Q. (To Omkar Kapoor) You have been doing films since childhood. What really inspired you to act at that age?

Omkar: I really don’t remember, I think I started at the age of 6, so it was a by default kind of an experience. I’ve acted in a couple of films as a child but then after growing up I realised there is a lot more to discover in this craft. I studied about it, which in a way inspired me, it doesn’t even feel like work so I enjoy every bit of it.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

Simran Kaur: I am working on another web series which is again a Hungama web series and apart from that there are few movies in the pipeline which I am cannot reveal at the moment.

Q. What is your dream project?

Simran Kaur: There are many. To start with, I think I want to do the kind of work that gets me appreciation as an actor. I have been quite choosy in terms of film stories. So, I am really looking forward to a role in which I can challenge myself.

Omkar: In that way I am a very greedy actor, I want to do everything before I die. I want to try every genre of cinema and as many different characters, whether positive or negative. Something that challenges me to work beyond my limit would be exciting.

Q. One Bollywood actor that you would like to work with?

Omkar: On top of the list is Deepika Padukone, she is someone I have been dreaming about. Even if I get the role of her brother I would be happy to play that. I think she is someone who’s really beautiful and over the years has grown into a beautiful actress.

Simran: I would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor because he’s so versatile. If you see his body of work, every character that he chooses is not Ranbir Kapoor when he’s on screen, he is the character. And it would be an amazing opportunity to work with him.