East is east: New Hollywood flicks that were shot in India

With the growth of the Indian film industry, local settings have become quite well-known the world over. That’s why top Hollywood directors make often make their way to India when scouting for locations. Films like James Bond and Mission Impossible have been shot here, for example. But that’s not all. Here’s a list of soon-to-be-out Hollywood films, slated for a 2017 release, which have been shot, either completely or in parts, on the Indian subcontinent.

Victoria and Abdul

The film is helmed by Stephen Frears. It is based on a novel written by Shrabani Basu. Indian actor Ali Fazal has been roped in as the male lead in the film beside legendary actress Judi Dench who plays the role of the queen who shared a relationship with the protagonist “Abdul,” a member from her government. The shoot of the British-Indian drama film is based in Agra, and Delhi. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 21 September 2017.

Viceroy’s House

Gangs of Wasseypur famed Huma Qureshi will mark her international debut in Viceroy’s House. The film also stars Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal and Michael Gambon. Directed by Gurinder Chadha, the film portrays a love story existing in the era of British rule in India. The film has been shot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The film is expected to be released in the United Kingdom on 3 March 2017 and release date in India is still not decided.

Love Sonia

Another eagerly awaited film, Love Sonia, is produced by the Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi famed producer David Womackz. The film stars Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpai, Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Rao, Sai Tamhankar and a new comer, Mrunal Thakur. This project has under development for about three years and is based around human trafficking, including main scenes in Mumbai and Los Angeles. It will be released in 2017.

Lion

The globally critically acclaimed film Lion stars the Slumdog Millionaire actor, Dev Patel, along with Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara and David Wenham. The film is directed by Garth Davis, based on a novel, A Long Way Home written by Saroo Brierly, which itself is based on a true life incident. The film has been principally shot in Kolkata and Australia. It also received five nominations at the 70th British Academy Film Awards, winning two for Best Supporting Actor (Patel) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Extraordinary Journey of A Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Cupboard

The film stars Dhanush, Uma Thurman and Alexandra Daddario in lead roles. Though the shoot for the movie has been postponed for some reasons, the film is said to be based on the best selling eponymous novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe wriiten by French author Romain Puertolas. It is directed by Iranian filmmaker, Marjane Satrapi. The locations are expanded from Paris to India to Morocco and Italy. The film is slated for 2017 release.