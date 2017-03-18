For celluloid buffs, Delhi’s international film fest is here

The India Habitat Centre is set to launch its first premiere edition of Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF), which will be underway next week from March 24 to April 2, 2017. The HIFF will showcase an array of over 50 films from all corners of the world including the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Germany, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Singapore, Mongol and Hungary among others. Curated by India Habitat Centre, the festival will aim to bring together carefully hand-picked world cinema which has witnessed critical acclaim across the globe.

The opening film for the festival would be the Oscar winning movie — The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi, which will be screened at 6:30 PM at Stein Auditorium. On 25th March A Heavy Heart (German film) will be screened at 9:00 PM, White Blessing (Mangolian film) will be screened on March 27th at 9:00 PM, Driving With Selvi will be screened on 31st March at 7:00 PM at Gulmohar, White Sun on April 1st at 2:00 PM at Stein Auditorium and the closing film would be the Turkish movie, Cold of Kalandar (A NETPAC Presentation) starring Haydar Sisman, Nuray Yesilaraz, Hanife Kara, Ibrahim Kuvvet, Temel Kara and directed by Mustafa Kara at Stein Auditorium at 8:30 PM. These are the few films among others with a substantial focus on 2015-16 movies.

Bringing back the frenzy of international cinema to the capital, Habitat International Film Festival will raise the curtain to India with movies from unconventional countries.

Speaking about the debut of Habitat International Film Festival, Mr. Rakesh Kacker, Director, India Habitat Centre, said, “We are thrilled to announce Habitat International Film Festival. With the launch of this festival, we seek to fill the vacuum felt by film enthusiasts in the capital and provide them with tasteful movie choices. Through this free-for-all platform, we aim to promote the thought of global dialogue via the channel of movies. We are happy to have several Embassies entrusting us with our unique initiative and are confident that Habitat International Film Festival will witness resounding success.”

HIFF is set to be a vehicle for other world film festivals to display the choicest of their cinema at this one-stop-hub. Suiting the palette of movie buffs across ages, this unique festival will be a free display to all film enthusiasts. Presenting every kind of genre, the event will discuss themes of human interest, women empowerment, fashion, sports, and music among others. Besides non-mainstream cinema, HIFF will also feature various top-notch documentaries.