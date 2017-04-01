‘Reality TV has popularised contemporary dance in India’

Ashley Lobo’s career can be traced back some 30 years. He is considered one of the pioneers of contemporary dance in India. A well-known choreographer, Lobo has associated with some top-shelf Bollywood films like Cocktail, Rockstar, Guzarish and Love Aaj Kal among others. He is currently busy choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for Imtiaz Ali’s next film.

Known for his famous dance classes in Delhi and Mumbai, he has choreographed extensively for the stage as well as the screen. His choreographic style bears a strong influence of Western dance. He is known for producing work with a uniquely strong sense of connection, which he has developed through his Prana Paint technique — a unique sensitising approach that explores movement through connectivity, yoga, breathing and touch.

Lobo started a contemporary dance repertory company, “Navdhara Dance Theatre”, whose second production “Agni” was recently premiered in Delhi. In conversation with Guardian 20, Lobo speaks about contemporary dance forms and the perception of dance in society.

Q. When and how did you realise that you wanted to be a choreographer?

A. Choreography happened by mistake. I was 21, alone, single and in Delhi on an assignment. Someone told me there was an audition going on for West Side Story (a very famous dance musical show). I thought it would be nice to fill my evenings. I had done a lot of amateur dance in Mumbai. The choreographer dropped out. And the director George Pulinkala heard that I had done some stuff and so offered me the opportunity. It was well received so I decided to go to Australia and focus on my dance.

Q. You have both choreographed for films and stage. You are also a theatre teacher. How different is choreographing for films as compared to the stage?

A. Stage is a fixed frame. With films, the frame is also moving so it’s always different. The camera itself is a dancer and effective use of the camera can add so much. In the end however, the actual content that you are shooting must be good.

Q. You are considered one of the pioneers of contemporary dance in India. Could you please tell us about this dance form?

A. Contemporary dance is basically a dance form that evolved by breaking away from and improvising the classical form. Contemporary dance can be seen as commercial or artistic form. In India there is an awareness of commercial contemporary but there is no awareness about the existence of artistic contemporary dance. A lot that is seen and publicised on TV is more pedestrian but it’s developing fast.

Q. How do you set about choreographing a piece?

A. I go into the studio with an idea. I believe in a collaborative process with the dancers either through a workshop or tasks or both. I believe art is a product of universal energy. Using all the energies in a room, then, becomes crucial.

“I go into the studio with an idea. I believe in a collaborative process with the dancers either through a workshop or tasks or both. I believe art is a product of universal energy. Using all the energies in a room then, becomes crucial.”

Q. What are the challenges you face as a choreographer?

A. Though the form I do —artistic contemporary — has a huge and already built up audience overseas, in India we are far behind. People here are not even aware of the style. There is no government or institutional funding for this form. Only traditional forms are supported by the government. This style also reflects a modern or globalising India. Hopefully the people in charge will see that it can bring audiences and will think of giving it some support.

Q. Is India exploring enough in terms of new dance genres as compared to the West?

A. Dance in India is mainly traditional or Bollywood. I believe there is a certain support but it is limited and that too for only what is purely Indian traditional dance. If you are from another country then you have to be an Indophile to be interested in it.

Q. Do you think India is taking dance seriously now? Earlier it was just taken up as a hobby rather than as a full-time career?

A. Yes, the interest has grown considerably. I think it’s mainly due to the TV shows that dance has been brought to the public eye. It has become something of an aspiration. There is still a lot to change but I am excited.

Q. How have reality shows changed the perception of dance in Indian society?

A. I stated earlier that TV has made dance a thing of aspiration as well as created some awareness. Some of it is accurate and some are all wrong and populist. But any awareness is good.

Q. But is Bollywood giving enough space to choreographers who are given their break by reality shows?

A. Not sure about it as I have not really looked into that. I think irrespective of that, if you have the talent and have something to say artistically and loudly, people will hear you even if it is Bollywood. Look at me. I am hardly the Bollywood type choreographer. Yet I have done nearly 30 films.

Q. How easy/difficult is to judge a reality show?

A. It’s fun. Not at all difficult as the talent is so much. I struggle with the Hindi though.

Q. You have also started a contemporary dance repertory company, Navdhara Dance Theatre, which had its second show in Delhi. Could you please tell us about it?

A. Most contemporary dance that came out of India is mainly that which has come from Indian classical or folk. We had no contemporary dance born from a more global language like classical ballet to represent India overseas. This already has a built audience but we are not taking advantage of that. Hence, I started Navdhara and we are touring internationally with it. This year we are travelling to six countries with it. “Agni” is the part of this project which is our new piece and we recently performed in Delhi and it was a wonderful experience.