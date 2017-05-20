Kashmir’s TV heart-throb inspires youth to dream big and never give up

There is something remarkable about dreams harboured by children. They are harboured with pure faith and, more often than not, they are immune to their surroundings. It is the power of children’s dreams that transforms their world into an impregnable fort, from where they can give shape to their ideas, little worrying about external factors that may plot to limit them like some sudden, violent wind.

When he was growing up in a small hamlet, Hajin, in Bandipora, North Kashmir, Azhar Hajini wanted to become a star. Gifted with a handsome face, an athlete’s physique and a deep, pleasant voice that enthralled all, Azhar wanted to flee to Mumbai to try his luck in films. The turbulent years of the 1990s, which punctuated the growing years of most men and women of his age, confined him to the strife-torn valley, though. But he was not the one to lose heart. Not only did he emerge as one of Kashmir’s most celebrated TV show hosts and public performers, he is actively engaged in giving wings to children’s dreams in J&K.

“During the early years of my schooling, the situation in Kashmir worsened. The newspapers every day were littered with gory stories of violence, and most parents would not let their children be away from their eyes for even a day. That’s when I realised I would never make it to Mumbai, where I wanted to attend high school and also train myself in acting,” Hajini recounted.

What transpired next was a telling account of the triumph of will over fate. “There were no talent hunt events or training institutes in Kashmir, so I decided to self train. Tariq Jamil’s programme, Aapke khat, aapke geet on the Commercial Broadcasting Service of All India Radio was a rage in the 1990s. I used to listen to him attentively, learn from his style and hone my speaking skill. On days he would read out my letter, I’d be thrilled. Such little instances of recognition kept me going at a time when the youth in Kashmir was coping with the loss of hope,” Hajini told The Sunday Guardian.

Continued success in district level debating and elocution contests earned him his first break. He was invited by Doordarshan to anchor a children’s programme Baaman. “That was when I had just finished 12th,” reminisced the media freelancer, now based in Srinagar. “Luckily Baaman was a huge success and it landed me with offers to host shows for FM Radio, the commercial wing of Prasar Bharti. Next came shows on CBS 102.6 FM and Radio Kashmir such as Sabras, Aaj ki surkhiyan. I starred in serials on Doordarshan such as Tehkeeq, Yim Koem Zolaan, Ibn-e-Adaam which were all very popular.”

Hajini then completed a PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from IGNOU, a certificate course in photography from Asian Academy of Film and Televison, Mumbai, and Prasar Bharati’s Vani course. The 30-year-old, who is a red-belt taekwondo practitioner and has participated as a senior national-level baseball player, gained wider popularity when cable channel Take One (now a national channel) roped him as actor, presenter and anchor in several shows that followed in quick succession. By 2010, his effervescent presence on Take One, his endearing style on Payam e Subh, a morning programme on Radio Kashmir, and his flawless news-reading on Doordarshan had made him every household’s revered star.

Gifted with a handsome face and athlete’s physique, Hajini wanted to flee to Mumbai to try his luck in films. But the conflict in Kashmir confined him at home. He built an ace media career, nevertheless.

It now dawned on Hajini that he should help the youth in advancing their careers. “I had swum against the tide to make my career and I knew how difficult it was for the youths in Kashmir to get opportunities. I thought I should use my skills and popularity to support all those who have a dream,” Hajini told this reporter.

The noble intent culminated in a landmark radio show in 2013, called Mujh me bhi hai kuchh baat. Hajini encouraged the youths across the state to call him and record a two-minute performance on the phone, which could be either mimicry, singing, poetry recitation or any other activity. This was one-of-its-kind radio initiative with no precedence anywhere else in the country.

“The calls poured in. The youths from different districts would record their voices in what were month-long talent hunts. At the end of the month, I would call the best performer in our studio, coach him/her for a programme, and give him or her the opportunity to perform on TV. We would also present the winners a prize-cheque,” Hajini recalled joyfully.

The efforts grew bigger when he joined a theatre group called the Wahab Dramatic Club, Hajin, as a senior mentor. Azhar is instrumental in organising district level fine-arts competitions in schools, and coach children in debating, motivational speaking and writing. Kids and teenagers are also trained for theatre performances. “Recently, the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organised a theatre festival, and our students got many accolades for their spirited performance in a play called Grees sund Ghar,” Hajini said.

He is also committed to preserving Kashmir’s rich culture. As the host of Goodmorning Jammu and Kashmir, a popular morning talk show on DD Kashir, watched in 96 countries, he invites guests every day to promote the Kashmiri culture and heritage. “We run heritage-centric films such as on Hazratbal, about temples in Jammu, about traditional markets in Ladhak,” said Hajini. He explained: “Currently, there is an onslaught of the western culture. While there is no problem in that, it is also important that we retain our cultural identity and give due importance to our rich language, music and arts. We are trying to sensitise our youths to learn the good ethics of the west, such as their value for time, but not forget our roots.”

The self-made celebrity has been using his media talent to espouse social causes. WhatIsup was his pet show on FM 103.5 that highlighted people’s plight. Currently, he is hosting Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai on 103.5 FM RKS. “I talk about drug addiction, traffic jams, trafficking, while giving common man the chance to vent his grievances through e-mails or phone calls. I then talk to relevant authorities, for example, I talked to the drugs controller in J&K and questioned him why spurious drugs are being sold in stores when so many people have suffered because of them? I talk to journalists, social activists and try to unite all pressure groups who are fighting for a cause.”

Hajini’s home production, Vast Video Vision, is reaching out to people in far flung areas. His home production, Aes te che tohndi (We belong to you) was a tribute to the poor, who have achieved feats despite the lack of amenities. Continuing with his cultural endeavours, VVV came out with another programme, Saen Saqafat Saaz or The makers of our culture. “I made 30-minute documentaries on Sheikh-ul-Alam, a revered Kashmiri saint and poet; Makhdoom Sahib, a Sufi scholar; and Habba Khatoon, a 16th century Kashmiri poet and ascetic. It is important for the younger generation to know about people who shaped Kashmir’s identity,” Hajini said.

Hajini is a strong advocate of corporate social responsibility and, hence, his PR agency, Cine Creation, has been making complimentary documentaries of ace NGOs. “The Cancer Society of Kashmir is instrumental in getting free treatment for the poor. As part of our corporate responsibility, we made a not-for-profit documentary on it. The effort paid off; we were told their donations shot up after our film was run on TV several times,” Hajini said.

In all his endeavours, Hajini said, he employs the youth on a remunerative basis and shares their CVs with visiting companies/NGOs, so that they can find a permanent job. “We cannot change someone’s destiny, but together we can sail through,” Hajini opined, as though with a belief that will-power predominates over all odds.