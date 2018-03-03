American drummer Dave Weckl is considered a master of his craft, and is among the most acclaimed musicians in the world of jazz fusion. He speaks to Priya Singh about his music.
Palash Sen, lead vocalist and frontrunner of the band Euphoria speaks to Guardian 20 about his recent performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Delhi. He also talks to us about the new currents in indie music, and his upcoming album.
Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam, of the fusion band SubraMania, talk to Bhumika Khatri about finding new melodies, and the pluses and minuses of coming from a family of distinguished musicians.
Sukhwinder Singh, the voice behind iconic songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Jai Ho’, speaks to Bulbul Sharma about how success and fame can make you choose between pride and progress.
YouTube star and the voice behind “Disco Disco” (from A Gentleman), Shirley Setia, who is all set to perform at the Enchanted Valley Carnival in Mumbai this Sunday, speaks to Guardian 20 about her experience in the film music industry and her upcoming projects. The New Zealand-based singer also gets candid about how her multicultural upbringing influenced her music.
Qawwali didn’t die with the demise of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. This Sufi musical form has been kept alive by the Delhi-based Nizami Brothers, among the best-loved qawwali outfits in the country, whose repertoire ranges from contemplative, classically influenced compositions to catchy Bollywood numbers, writes Swati Singh.
Renowned Indian folk singer and Padma Shri awardee, Malini Awasthi speaks to Shivangi Mishra about her work as a musician and champion of folk traditions, and her tutelage under legendary gurus.
Musician Tanishk Bagchi, known for his modern renditions of classic Bollywood tunes, speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his background in Western as well Indian classical music, and his new projects.