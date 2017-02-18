World musicians who created history and won hearts at this year’s Grammys

The Grammys is a special night, known the world over for its glamorous display and also for the occasion that celebrates the work of musicians. Originally called the Gramophone Awards, this event giving recognition to exceptional works of music was founded in 1959 by the Recording Academy. And today, the Grammys are to musicians what the Academy Awards are to actors and filmmakers, and the Emmy Awards are for television stars.

The purpose of these awards is to recognise the work of the best not just in America, but in world music. The realisation that an American-only selection would lead to the negation of many great musicians and their works was the reason for the birth of the Grammys. After over 50 years since its inception, the 59th Grammys were held last week to award the musicians who released music from October 2015 to September 2016. The night was all about music, with performances put up by some of the most significant faces of the industry. And there were many great artists who bagged more than just one trophy .

Adele

A globally recognised singer/song-writer known for her music which deals with the matters of the heart, Adele bagged five Grammys at the show. She is perhaps among the only few to have ever done so, and most of her fans have no doubts that she deserved more than that. Adele won the:

Album of the Year for her album 25

Song of the Year for her song “Hello”

Record of the Year for her song “Hello”

Best Pop Vocal Album for her album 25

Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Hello”

David Bowie

The most sought-after performer of his times was mourned by millions after his death last year. Each of Bowie’s avatars has flooded the internet ever since the passing of the artist. The memories of his work and his life still run strong globally. And what could have been more befitting than him and his team receiving four Grammys.

Best Engineered Non-Classical Album for his album Blackstar

Best Alternative Music Album for his album Blackstar

Best Rock Song for his song “Blackstar”

Best Rock Performance for his song “Blackstar”

Megadeth

The Heavy Metal band from America was formed by guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson after Mustaine’s moving out of Metallica. They are the legends who brought to the forefront the thrash metal scene and dealt out to the world the most rebellious material through their lyrics. They won: Best Metal Performance for their song “Dystopia”

Sandeep Das

Heard by the world today, Sandeep Das is a tabla player from India and has worked with orchestras and other quartets all over the globe. He is a globally recognised musician and has been nominated at the Grammys three times before. His work on the project titled The Music of Strangers with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble has enabled him to make his way to the Grammys this year. He won: Best World Music Album as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble

Abhiman Kaushal

Another phenomenal Indian tabla artist who resides in America, Kaushal, too, won a Grammy for his work this year. He has played with leading Indian tabla players like Pandit Ravi Shankar. He won the Best New Age Album for album White Sun II