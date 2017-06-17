2U song by Bieber and Guetta is a treat for fans

No stranger to stellar collaborations, David Guetta has now teamed up with international icon and Def Jam Recordings superstar Justin Bieber for his latest single 2U—out now via all digital service providers through Parlophone/Warner.

With an innate ability to turn any track into a chartbuster, global music icons Guetta and Bieber’s 2U is the duo’s first collaboration together. Currently UK’s top trending track, 2U, true to Guetta’s signature fusion of electronic and urban beats weaves in Bieber’s distinctive and sublime vocals, for a numberthat is guaranteed to be the anthem of summer 2017 and beyond.

Speaking on teaming up with the Sorry hitmaker Guetta said, “Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices. He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I’m very proud to finally share a record with him. I feel like 2U is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds.’’

The 49-year-old producer has a record of over 10 billion YouTube and Spotify plays and is also hailed for bridging the gap between the worlds of urban and electronic music. He was recently seen performing his latest release Light My Body Up featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne live at the Billboard Music Awards 2017.

Bieber, on the other hand, has made headlines by becoming the first artist ever to tally new No 1’s on the Billboard Hot 100 in back-to-back weeks. The Despacito remix and the DJ Khaled-collaboration I’m The One each debuted atop the Hot 100 in consecutive weeks, becoming the 23-year-old’s fourth and fifth No 1 singles.