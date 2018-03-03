Shah Rukh, Sunny Leone will be ‘waxed’ by Madame Tussauds

Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be made part of the existing celebrities’ statues inside India’s first Madame Tussauds attraction, which opened in Delhi in December last year. The attraction has been receiving immense support from people across the country, cutting across all age groups.

The management at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, is also looking towards installing 10 to 13 new figures within the next two months which will be part of their global programme of interchanging statues with other Madame Tussauds attractions in the world. Anshul Jain, general manager and director of Madame Tussauds, Delhi, told The Sunday Guardian, “We have plans to bring in more celebrities into this traction in the coming months as part of our expansion plan. We have been receiving overwhelming response from the people in Delhi and across the country. We have guests from all age groups from three years to 73 years, including a lot of youngsters, families and couples, who come here to spend a day among the celebrities. We are looking at expanding the available space here as well and in future, we will be looking at opening a Madame Tussauds in Mumbai.”

Among all the 50 celebrities waxed at Madame Tussauds Delhi, 60% are from India.

A walk inside Madame Tussauds is like walking into a dream of life-like wax statues. The museum welcomes one with the statue of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan riding a cycle rickshaw on the backdrop of Chandni Chowk and visitors can click photographs with their favourite “bhai”, sometimea just by standing next to him and sometimes by taking a ride on the cycle rickshaw.

Walking further on, one enters the celebrity zone that houses famous personalities from both Bollywood and Hollywood and from across timelines. One can see mesmerising Hindi cinema diva Madhubala dressed beautifully in her dancing avatar, and Ranbir Kapoor posing in a black suit.

The museum houses five different zones dedicated to films, sports, history and leaders, music and Hollywood party and each zone is decorated to entertain visitors and also to provide visitors the feel of being there and interacting with their stars.

In the sports section, fans of boxing champion Mary Kom can try some boxing exercises available there; with Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, cricket fans can pose with cricket kita on the makeshift pitch laid out inside the complex.

The music section and the Hollywood party section are filled with stars from Michael Jackson to Sonu Nigam to Asha Bhonsle and even other international stars like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

The party section has stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachhan, among many others.

According to the Madame Tussauds management, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonu Nigam, and Justin Bieber are among the most sought after personalities inside the attraction.

Interestingly, there is an entire team of experts ranging from wax artistes to hair stylists and makeup artistes who touch up figures on a regular basis to maintain the originality and perfection of the statues. Jain said: “Since we do not restrict our guests from doing anything with the statues, it takes a lot to maintain them. We have a team of 20-25 professionals like makeup artistes, hair stylists, costume designers, painters, among others, who touch up the statues on a regular basis to ensure that perfection is maintained.”