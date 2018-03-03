CM Mehbooba presses for talks with Pak

According to PDP insiders, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make some movement on the “agenda of alliance” between her PDP and the BJP. CM Mufti and PM Modi met over a meeting on Wednesday.

“Mehbooba Mufti urged the PM to enhance the ambit of dialogue for interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma and also requested that there should be a dialogue with Pakistan. She also talked about the vulnerable position of the people living at the border, who had been the victim of Pakistani shelling,” a senior PDP minister told The Sunday Guardian.

The minister quoted said: “We cannot wait endlessly for the dialogue process to start and for a conducive atmosphere to move forward on the agenda of alliance.”

The leaders privy to the developments told this reporter that Mehbokba Mufti requested PM Modi to integrate a 330 mega watt hydro electric power project of Kishan Ganga in Bandipora district. She requested the PM to intervene with the Union power ministry to hand over at least the Salal power project of Jammu to the state.