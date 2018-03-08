Why New Zealand’s Prime Minister embodies International Women's Day

Given that International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women, it is only fitting to feature New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

From DJ appearances to headlining Auckland’s Gay Pride parade to her casual announcement that she plans to juggle motherhood and Prime Ministership, the so called “Jacindamania” is not without credit.

At 37 years old (born on 26 July 1980), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the world’s youngest female head of government, which fits nicely in the country that is currently commemorating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage. In 1893, New Zealand became the first self-governing country in the world to grant women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

It’s not on record, but Jacinda Ardern is likely the first-ever Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage whose love of the arts once saw her playing to the crowds as a DJ at the annual Laneway Festival on Auckland’s waterfront.

And, her use of social channels is injecting an entirely different spin into New Zealand politics—just last week she tweeted to actor Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), who was holidaying in NZ, “if you need any tips for your trip, Kiwis are always at the ready”.

Commuting is an essential part of the job and with a home in Auckland and an office in Wellington, the Prime Minister’s working week means she’s one of Air New Zealand’s most regular passengers—you might just catch her on your flight, or check out some of her favourite haunts.

Q: Home is in one of Auckland’s inner suburbs, what are your favourite local haunts?

A: Anything within walking distance! I often pop round the corner to the Twisted Tomato or Mint Cakery. I won’t admit how often cupcakes form part of my weekend diet.

Q: When you’re home in Auckland, where do you like to shop / favourite designers?

A: I’m a huge fan of home-grown design and designers, so that’s pretty much my starting point.

Q: When you’re working in Wellington, what’s your go-to coffee stop, best place for lunch / dinner?

A: Proximity is king for me at the moment, which means “the work caf” wins most of the time! I have been known to order a takeaway curry or two from the Indus Restaurant which is just down the road from Premier House. But otherwise, anywhere that does a good cheeseboard is okay with me.

Q: If you want to get absolutely away from it all, what’s your favourite weekend escape?

A: Spending time with family or heading out on the boat with Clarke is a treat, but then so is the occasional weekend at home.

Q: From your own childhood memories, are there some must-do Kiwi family experiences that you’re excited about sharing with your little one?

A: Anything that involves the sea and sand. We would always head to the beach over summer, so that’s probably the simple thing I am looking forward to the most.

(This article is courtesy of Tourism New Zealand)