CISF increasing force strength to meet demand for personnel

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for securing several important establishments across the country, is augmenting its existing force to meet the growing demand for its security personnel nationwide.

The growing air passenger traffic at airports across the country has led the CISF, responsible for protecting these airports, to downsize its force at several airports, which the CISF is terming as “right sizing”.

With the UDAN scheme kicking in and several other new smaller airports opening across the country, the CISF has already given its commitment to deploy its forces in five new airports pan India by the end of this year. The airports include Shirdi, Jabalpur, Jamnagar, Vijaywada and Gagan Project, Bangalore.

Along with this, the new Metro corridors being opened in Delhi have created new demand for security personnel. The CISF, which is a part of the Central Armed Police Force, has been entrusted with the responsibility of securing the National Capital’s Metro.

Due to this rising demand for its personnel across several sectors, the CISF has decided to remove unnecessary manpower from smaller airports and hand over some of the security works to private agencies. The CISF is all set to downsize almost 3,000 personnel from airport security and divert them to other areas in the coming months.

DIG Airport Security, CISF, said, “ In order to use our force optimally, we will right size our force at smaller airports. However, we will remain to protect the core areas of security at the airports like hijack prevention and terror prevention at all airports and at all times.”

The CISF has also requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to increase its manpower and a proposal to that effect has already been sent.

Meanwhile, the CISF listed its achievements for 2017 at the annual press conference it held on Friday. One of the biggest accolades the CISF earned last year was being adjudged as the “Best Airport Security Provider” for the Delhi and Mumbai airports.