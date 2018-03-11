University teachers yet to get 7th Pay salaries

Teachers of Centrally-funded universities in the country like Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, are yet to start receiving revised salaries recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

Elderly teachers have been affected the most due to the delay in the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. On the condition of anonymity, an elderly DU professor told The Sunday Guardian: “I am about to retire, but I am not getting paid on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. Also, elderly teachers who have retired are not getting their revised arrears.”

Abha Dev Habib, who teaches physics at Miranda House, told The Sunday guardian: “There is a growing fear that implementation may get further delayed because of the 30-70 funding formula notified last year by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).”

However, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started disbursing salaries to its teachers on the basis of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, but arrears have not been given yet.

Surjit Majumdar, a JNU professor, said: “JNU has started giving revised salaries to its staff, but the university has not disbursed the revised arrears.”