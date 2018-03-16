LIC’s North Zone achieves new business milestone

The North Zone of LIC, comprising of 17 divisions spread over Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K, has completed its annual new business target of First Premium on 14 March 2018 for the FY 2017-18. It has crossed the budgeted figure of Rs 4,745 crore on first premium and this feat has been achieved by the Zone for the first time in the history of the Zone by 14 March 2018, almost 17 days before the closure of FY 2017-18.

On this occasion, M.R. Kumar, Zonal Manager, Northern Zone, said that the credit for the stupendous performance goes to agents, development officers, CLIAs, marketing officials and the entire administrative team of the Zone. “We are thankful to the public at large for reposing their trust on us and enabling us to achieve this feat,” Kumar said, as per a press release dated 15 March 2018.

Further, LIC of India is going to launch a new plan—“Bima Shree” (Table No. 848)—on 16 March 2018. It is a non-linked, with profit limited premium payment money back plan with guaranteed addition available to the age group of 8-55 years. The Minimum Sum Assured under the plan is Rs 10 lakh, with no ceiling on the maximum amount. The plan has been designed to help customers create a good estate to meet their various financial needs e.g. financial planning for higher studies of children, their marriage, start of business etc.