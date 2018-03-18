RSS goes on expansion mode

The increasing workload and the expansion plans that the RSS is working on are said to be the reasons behind increasing the number of sah-saryakaryavah (joint general secretary) in the organisation from four to six for the first time in the 92-year-long history of the organisation.

The announcement that came during the three-day meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (the organisation’s highest decision-making body) last week was a decision that was in the pipeline for the last six months and was discussed and deliberated upon by the senior RSS leadership well in advance.

Apart from the four existing sah-sarakaryavah, Suresh Soni, Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishnagopal and V. Bhaigaih, two others, Manmohan Vaidya and Mukundan were appointed as the new additional sah-sarkaryavah.

Vadiya, who was the face of the RSS in the media in his capacity as the “Akhil Bhartiya prachar pramukh” communication incharge, has been replaced with Arun Kumar who till now was the sah-sampark pramukh.

“The RSS is a dynamic body and unlike the popular perception it is not rigid in its outlook. Increasing the number of sah-saryakayavah was felt as the responsibilities of the top leadership was increasing and a need was felt to delegate some of it so that all the work, regions and activities are given equal time and attention by the top leadership. Unlike the reports being carried in certain sections of the media, this exercise should not be read as a ‘power-curtailing’ exercise rather it was an exercise that has empowered the leadership of the RSS as new members have come in the decision making process,” an RSS functionary said.

As per the RSS, the number of educated youths, mostly from technical backgrounds, who have joined the organisation in the recent times, has increased, showing a satisfactory level of interest for the organisation.

“We are growing slowly but very steadily. The recent ‘Rashtrodaya’ Shivir at Meerut in UP which 1,75 lakh swayamsevaks attended in full uniform is an example of this. The number of youths enrolling into the shakhas is also increasing and we are regularly getting requests from people in newer regions seeking the expansion of RSS in their areas. In view of this rising popularity and penetration, a change in the organisational structure was needed,” he added.