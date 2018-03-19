Air India set to launch direct Dreamliner flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv

Air India is set to introduce a direct flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv from 22 March. The flight, to be operated with a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner, will operate thrice-a-week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and will cover the distance in seven hours, making it the fastest air connectivity from India to Israel, according to an Air India press release on 19 March.

On 22 March 2018, the inaugural flight AI139 will take off from Delhi at 1800 hours and arrive at Tel Aviv at 2145 hours. The return flight AI140 will depart from Tel Aviv at 2315 hours and reach Delhi at 1000 hours the next day. From 1 April 2018, AI139 will depart Delhi at 1650 hours and reach Tel Aviv at 2145 hours. The return flight AI140 will leave Tel Aviv at 2315 hours to reach Delhi at 0900 hours, the next day (all local time).

The launch of the operation to Tel Aviv has witnessed an over whelming response, both in India and Israel, lending a fillip to tourism besides boosting the trade and industry sector. The flight will also attract travellers from countries further to the east in Southeast Asia and Australia. The duration of the flight between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be around two hours shorter than that taken by Israel's national carrier El Al, which has direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai.