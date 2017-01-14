BJP failing to fill opposition space ceded by Congress, CPM in Bengal

The West Bengal unit of the BJP is failing to occupy the space of the opposition despite the “vacuum” created by the lack of public support for the CPM and the Congress, party functionaries in the Bengal unit of the BJP said.

“The current leadership of the BJP in Bengal is very loose and spineless. It does not have the capacity to build a mass movement against the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Neither does it take any strong decisions nor does it want anybody to take decisions. It has lost connect with the ground workers,” a Kolkata-based party functionary said.

The BJP had got 17.5% of the total vote share in West Bengal during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which dipped to 10.2% in the Assembly elections held last year. That speaks volumes about the current dispensation of the BJP in the state.

After the arrest of two top TMC leaders by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, the TMC directly attacked the Prime Minister, burnt down several BJP party offices in the state and also attacked several state leaders, but despite that no strong reaction came from the party leadership in the state, the source added.

“Such kind of silence from the leadership only demoralises the booth level and ground workers. Today in Bengal, you would not see many persons wanting to go out for a rally which is being organised by the BJP, because they fear they would be attacked and the party would not be by their side,” another party functionary, who contested the Assembly elections, said.

Members of Parliament of the BJP from the state like Babul Supriyo and Roopa Ganguly are also not being able to do much in the state, while facing backlash from the ruling party. Progress in some areas of the North 24 Parganas district, which were steadily growing into a BJP bastion, has come to a halt with little or no presence of the BJP currently. According to BJP insiders, one of the major problems that the party is facing in the state is of inexperienced leaders and leaders with vested interests who have been taken into the core working committee of the party. “The BJP has taken in corrupt CPM and Congress leaders into the working committee and core group, who have their personal agendas and interests in the working,” he added. He further said that, seeing this, several intellectuals who are ready to join the party are not being able to do so.

The 33 district organisations which the BJP has in the state, also fell silent to react to the attacks carried out on several of these district offices allegedly by TMC goons post demonetisation and the arrest of TMC leaders, because of the “lack of support” from their top leadership, several ground workers of the party said.

Another senior BJP leader of the state has also alleged that several youth leaders of the BJP as well as few district leaders have been colluding with the ruling TMC to garner patronage from the ruling party in the state.

“The BJP leadership in Bengal is a compromised one. There is no charismatic leader of our party in the state. We have slowly lost our ground force and with the current dispensation of the BJP in the state, we will never be able to counter the might of the TMC forces. We will need to work out differently,” the leader said.

The leader further added that Delhi needs to put some strong leader in Bengal. “Bengal needs a leader who understands the politics of Bengal independently, and the Centre needs to address this issue. We cannot have prabhaaris (state-in-charge) who do not understand the local language and flies in, in the morning, and flies out at night. We need to have full-time prabhaaris who would stay here and connect with the ground workers; only then the organisation can become strong,” the leader said.