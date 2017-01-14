Centre will help J&K police to modernise

The Jammu and Kashmir government is working to modernise the state’s police department, following the unrest of 2016. The modernisation is being done with the aim that the government will not have to seek the help of the CRPF, BSF or other paramilitary forces in case of any future street protests.

Reports said that the Mehbooba Mufti led government has taken up the matter with the Union Home Ministry to help them modernise the J&K Police and enable it to deal independently with law and order situations in the Kashmir valley.

Reports said that the Union Home Ministry has assured all financial and technical support to the state government in this direction. In the state economic survey report 2016, the government has talked in detail about its plan to make the J&K Police capable of dealing with the situations in Kashmir independently, without any help of the paramilitary forces.

The official report tabled in the Assembly says that Rs 500 crore would be spent on high security capacity building of the J&K police in the next three years, with special emphasis on technical upgradation.

The upgradation programme will aim at better surveillance by extensively installing closes circuit television (cctv) sets in entire Kashmir.

All 193 police stations in J&K will get Rs 1 lakh each as cost of investigations.

The decision is taken following accusations that the police turns corrupt during the investigation of many cases.

Reports said that the CM, who holds the home portfolio, is keen to gradually reduce the dependence of the state government on the Army and paramilitary forces, especially in the case of crowd control. New training centres have been launched to impart special commando training to J&K police personnel.

Reports said that the Union Home Ministry has assured all financial help to equip all police stations in the state with required mobility, modern weaponry, communication equipment and forensic set-up etc.