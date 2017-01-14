BJP wants Congress’ hand frozen

The BJP has alleged that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi violated the electoral code of conduct by “co-relating the Congress symbol with religious figure” in his speech at an event held on Wednesday here. The BJP filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the Congress leader.

The BJP has sought the ban on the Congress’ election symbol, the “hand” and cancellation of its recognition as a national party. The BJP has cited guidelines in the model code issued by the Supreme Court in a letter to the chief electoral officer of UP. “Under Para 16A and 18 of the Election Symbols Order, 1968, and the allotment of hand symbol of Congress party may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect, along with cancellation of its recognition as a national party,” the BJP letter read. “The Congress party has not disassociated itself from the statements of Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, it has also further violated the Model Code of Conduct,” the letter reads further. At an event here, Rahul Gandhi had co-related the symbol of the Congress with Shiva, Nanak, Buddha, Mahavir and Islam.