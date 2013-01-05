All is not ‘theek hain’ for PM adviser Pachauri

Pankaj Pachauri is in major trouble. The communication adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had organised the telecast of Dr Singh's infamous "theek hai" speech. Pachauri was even present during the recording. But if his colleagues in the Prime Minister's Office are to be believed, he did not check the final version of the speech that was telecast, although it was his job to do so. Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Press Information Bureau would check what would be telecast, but now it's Pachauri alone who is responsible for it. Many in the UPA say that Pachauri should have been extra careful, particularly after the Prime Minister's off-the-record comments on Bangladesh got uploaded on the PMO's website. That incident ensured the ouster of Pachauri's predecessor Harish Khare from the PMO. Pachauri has been apparently asked to give an explanation on how the goof-up took place.