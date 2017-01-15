Women’s group wants job quota for war widows

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Durga Vahini has sought reservation in jobs for war widows in the government services. The wing has already written to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions for this.

“Since pre-Independence, our soldiers are fighting with enemies and sacrificing their life to keep our nation safe. It is mostly the young soldiers and officers who achieve martyrdom in service of the nation while performing duty or any operation. It is the same soldier and officer who writes a will at the age of 17/18 as he knows what he is going to face. They don’t think twice before throwing themselves in an extreme risk zone. What about the young widow and small children who are left to defend for themselves? Even when there are deaths in public transport, the government promptly declares job vacancy as tempers are high and it is the vote bank finally who will blame for lapse and no renumeration. When reservations are given on caste considerations, irrespective of checking financial status, for government lapses and accidental deaths, it’s just cruel injustice to helpless young qualified widows and their small children,” the petition has stated.

“We have nearly 220 cases of highly educated and qualified women who left flourishing careers due to their husband’s job. And now, they are left in the lurch. We have also talked to the Sainik Welfare Board to push these cases, and to take up their cause on a priority basis. Why should these women be allowed to suffer in misery after their husbands lay down their lives for the country?” asked Meenal Wagh-Bhosale, wife of a serving Army officer and office-bearer of Vidya Vahini.

She gave the example of one Harshala Garje, who lost her husband over five years ago in a Chetak chopper crash near Nashik. She had a new-born baby in tow when her husband died. Even today, she is being made to run from pillar to post to get an LPG gas agency or government job.

‘There are cases where due to archaic laws and procedures and extreme red tapeism, even meagre pension is denied by the babus and then there are cases where in-laws turn for and drag the case to court to get custody of all the finances. The only way for a young widow who had left a job and career due to husband’s frequent transfers and wants to live a respectable life and take care of young dependent kids, is a reservation; is the state listening? The nation will celebrate its 71st Independence day and 68th Republic day this year, but till date, no reservation exists for war widows even if qualified in any state for any government job. The defence services have opened doors for women’s entry, but that’s only for those who want to join the armed forces and pass SSB (Service Selection Board) interview. Will anything change in 2017? Will the Narendra Modi government act? Only time will decide,” a petition filed on change.org stated. It has till now gathered over a dozen supporters.

Meenal said that she and her friends are willing to take up the issue. They have already met the office-bearers of the Sainik welfare board and some other bodies. “The question is not that of Harshala’s alone. There are so many war widows who are still scared of speaking out in public. They don’t want to talk to the media and the authorities. But we need to take up their cause. The country needs to stand by them,” Meenal said.