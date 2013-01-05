Mulayam chooses Babri accused

Mulayam Singh Yadav is being criticised for giving a Lok Sabha election ticket for 2014 to party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh in the Babri demolition case. Sharan, a sand contractor, was also a BJP MP in 1992. He allegedly used 500 people who would dig sand for him on the banks of the Saryu in Faizabad, to break the Babri mosque. Sharan also has several criminal cases against him. In 1991, when he first became MP, he had just 10 bighas of land. Today he owns 1,000 acres of land and over 30 colleges in the state. He is also the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. His entire MPLAD funds are used for two of his colleges, one in Gonda called Raghulal and the other in Nawabganj, called Nandini.