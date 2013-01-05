Ask for 16, get 2

Sanjay Singh, Congress MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had taken it for granted that it would be easy to get railway projects passed now that the Railway portfolio was with his party colleague Pawan Bansal. So he met Adhir Chowdhury, Bansal's junior minister for railways with his demands. Chowdhury, who called senior officers for the meeting, backtracked when Singh listed 16 projects for his constituency. The officers said that it would not be possible for them to allocate so many projects to one MP. The minister sided with them and told Singh to prioritise his demands and focus on one or two projects.