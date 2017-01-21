Noida Authority engineer’s family under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is focusing on taking action against the close aides and family members of suspended former Uttar Pradesh chief engineer Yadav Singh, allegedly involved in money laundering, sources confirmed.

“Besides Singh and his wife Kusum Lata, the ED may initiate action against his daughter Garima Bhushan and son Sunny Yadav and one more person, Rajender Minocha,” sources told The Sunday Guardian. Last week, the ED attached two companies linked to Singh’s wife Kusm Lata. According to the agency, all the above mentioned have been booked by the CBI for amassing disproportionate assets. The attachment last week of assets worth about Rs 20 crore was made under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the properties of three construction companies and a firm allegedly owned by Singh’s wife have been attached. The ED had registered cases against Singh after taking cognisance of the CBI FIR relating to possession of disproportionate assets by him and his family members in 2015. The agency has attached the assets of NKG Infrastructure Ltd., JSP Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Tirupati Construction Company and Kusum Garments under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Tirupati Construction Company and Kusum Garments are in the name of the accused’s wife, Kusum Lata. It was found during the tendering process in the state that three of the earlier-mentioned four companies had submitted earnest money deposit to the Noida Authorities using the personal fixed deposits of Yadav Singh and his family members.

Singh was engineer-in-chief at the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. Raids conducted by the I-T department in 2014 revealed that Singh owned property disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was suspended by the UP government and in 2015, a judicial panel to probe the case was set up against him.