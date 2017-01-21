Industry leaders to converge at defence and aerospace summit

Key political leaders and industry players will be seen at the first “Indian Defence and Aerospace Summit” organised by the NewsX and The Sunday Guardian on Wednesday, 25 January in New Delhi.

The likely attendees to the event are Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar; Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ashok Gajapati Raju; Minister of State for Defence, Dr Subhash Bhamre; Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar; senior bureaucrat and CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant; ambassadors and diplomats from 27 countries including Sweden, France, Israel; representatives of Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus, SAAB, BAE Systems, and representatives of CAPA, IATA & Air India, Jet, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

The conference, which will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, will begin with a welcome address by Prof M.D. Nalapat, the Editorial Director of ITV Network, and will be divided into two sessions. The first session will be on “How to support Make in India policy with partnership and aerospace” and will have Abhay Paranjape, Director of Business Development, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics as the speaker. A subsequent panel discussion on the same subject will be moderated by Editor, Defence of NewsX, Ashish Singh and will have representatives from Lockheed Martin, Thales, Reliance Defence and Saab.

The morning session will be addressed by Minister of State for Defence, Dr Subhash Bhamre.

The afternoon session on commercial aviation will be addressed by the guest of honour, Minister for Civil Aviation, Ashok Gajapati Raju and will be moderated by NewsX Editor Madhavdas Gopalkrishnan.

In the afternoon session, CEO of CAPA, Kapil Kaul will deliberate on the future of air travel in India.

The summit will provide a platform for industry manufacturers and operators as well as organisations interested in the Indian market to explore all aspects for growth and the future of this industry.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will address the delegates and will interact with industry leaders.

The summit is being held in partnership with American global aerospace major Lockheed Martin. It has generated overwhelming interest from industry majors and is on invitation only.