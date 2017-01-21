Security forces scale up anti-terror operations

The Army and the security forces, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police have intensified anti-militant operations in Kashmir and have killed several militants including the the divisional commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba , who, according to the police, was a nephew of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The anti-militancy grid has started state-wide operations after months of unrest during which people were not allowing them to set up cordons in the villages. Even in the recent operation in Pahalgam, security forces used force after the locals tried to break their cordon in the area. The operations have been restarted after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that AFSPA would be lifted only when the security forces would successfully liquate all militants active on the ground.

In the sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow, the security forces killed three Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Awoora village of Pahalgam in South Kashmir. Hundreds of people including a large number of women tried to break the security cordon to help the militants escape. The security forces fired in the air and used tear-gas shells to chase the people away.

According to the local newspapers, Adil Reshi, a 23-year-old militant from Mehbooba Mufti’s hometown Bijbehara, belonged to a rich family with many business interests in the town. The newspapers quoted Adil’s father as saying, before his son’s funeral procession, that his son called him during the gunfight and willed that he should be buried next to his militant friend.

On a tip off, the security forces also killed the divisional commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba at Hajin in North-West Bandipora district. According to the police, Abu Musaib was responsible for many attacks on the security forces in Kashmir.