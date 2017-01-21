Goans are looking for change: Elvis Gomes

A former bureaucrat and the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face in Goa, Elvis Gomes spoke to The Sunday Guardian on how he plans to change Goa into a “clean” state if voted to power. Excerpts:

Q. What are the core issues that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting the Goa polls on?

A: The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting this election on the issue of corruption. We are providing an honest alternative to people who are frustrated with the politics of “setting” and compromise. The political establishment represented by the Congress and BJP has destroyed Goa over the last few decades. Tourism in Goa has been polluted by sex, drugs and gambling. Goan youth need well-paying jobs. Our people need good quality public hospitals and schools. This election is also about rescuing Goa from the land sharks who have been grabbing land, especially those backed by political parties. AAP’s platform is that of reviving Goa and restoring its glorious place in the world.

Q: The Congress and the BJP are established parties in Goa, while the AAP is making its debut in Goa. Is it a challenging political space for AAP?

A: They have been around for far too long and their anti-Goa policies stand exposed before the people. The Goan people are looking for a change that offers a fresh outlook on politics and governance. The challenge is that we are up against a political machinery that runs on money and muscle power. Our strength is the phenomenal commitment and drive of our volunteer force that has been working here since 22 May. I am confident that honest politics will win this battle.

Q. You have been in Goa administration and worked closely with both the Congress and BJP and you know the pulse of Goa and its political parties. Has this experience acted as an added advantage for you and how are you going to utilise the experience if voted to power?

A: I have spent 20 years of my life in the government in several positions. Despite the serious political interference of both the Congress and BJP leaderships, I tried to work for the people. I have seen the system from within, but my hands were tied as a bureaucrat. As political executives, we will be able to reform the system to make it work for the aam aadmi’s interests. It will be my honour and privilege to be able to lead a strong government in the state.

Q. What made you choose the AAP over other political parties in the state?

A: Like I mentioned earlier, I have served as a bureaucrat both under Congress and BJP governments. I have seen from up close that what drives these parties is always self-interest and not public interest. Goa is facing complicated and monumental problems like unemployment, declining tourism, mining ban, among others issues. The Aam Aadmi Party is best placed to tackle these issues and provide honest solutions to these problems and that is what Goa needs today. AAP is the natural choice for every Goan who loves his or her state and wants to secure a bright future for their children.

Q. What is your vision for Goa if voted to power?

A. We will restore Goa to what it really is and eliminate the curse of drugs, prostitution and gambling. Both the BJP and Congress have ruined Goa’s image by pandering to these lobbies. The AAP government’s focus will be on the common man and we will work to eliminate politicians’ role in the delivery of services. Turning around the government, health and education infrastructure will be at the core of our vision for Goa.

Q. While the AAP talks of clean politics, an FIR has been registered against your name in the Goa Housing Board Scam. How would you justify this?

A. There is no substance in the case. The very timing of the FIR, days after I filed my VRS papers, gives the game away. A day after I was declared CM candidate, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned me for enquiry. It’s political vendetta. I have done nothing against the law and truth always prevails.

Q. Who according to the AAP is the main opponent in the run-up the elections?

A. This is a bipolar contest. It is AAP on one side representing new and honest politics, and all the rest of the parties on the other. This represents everything that is wrong with politics in India. Our main opponent is the BJP-Congress duo. Together, they have destroyed Goa.

Q. Will the divide in the Goa unit of the RSS that led to Subhash Welingkar deciding to form his own party, likely to benefit the AAP?

A. I do not believe these traditional political calculations will determine the outcome of this election. This election is being fought on the sentiment of change and hope. Those who want change will vote for AAP, regardless of the local political equations or traditional loyalties.

Q. Goa thrives on tourism and the AAP has had strong opinions about the operation of casinos in the state. What would be AAP’s stand on casinos if voted to power?

A. Casinos represent all those vices that Goa has come to be known for — sex, drugs and gambling. We cannot allow that to continue. Goans are not dependent on casinos for survival. We will promote clean tourism. Tourism revenue will more than double after AAP comes to power.