India to showcase its strength

January 26 is a red letter day in Indian history. For this day was chosen to honour the memory of the declaration of independence. The Republic Day Parade takes place at the Rajpath, in the capital, where the President of India views the impressive parade.

The show stopper parade which showcases India’s might in the military field. On display are the country’s latest weaponry which the country has all the three wings of the security forces—the Army, Air Force and Navy, all come up with their best.

Around nine to twelve different regiments of the Indian Army in addition to the Navy, and Air Force with their bands march past in all their finery and official decorations.

Apart from the military prowess, the Republic Day also showcases the cultural and ethnic diversity of the country. Various states come up with their tableaus the theme of which reflects an achievement or important folk dance prevalent in that area.

There are some interesting facts which will be mentioned here. First,

Dr.Rajendra Prasad became the First President of India and the system of Governor General’s was abolished. Chakravarty Rajgopal Acharya who was also called Rajaji was the only, first and last Indian Governor General of India.

From 1950 to 1954 the Republic Day Parade was held at Irwin Stadium(now Ambedkar Stadium),Kingsway,Red Fort and Ramlila Grounds. The Parade at Rajpath started in 1955 and surprisingly the Guest of Honour here was the Governor General of Pakistan,Malik Ghulam Mohd.Interestingly the first Guest of Honour at R-Day Parade was the President of Indonesia General Sukarno in 1950 and the Guest of Honour at the 2011 R-Day Parade would be President Susilo B.Yudhoyono of Indonesia. Inviting Heads of state as Guest of Honour started in 1950 and it has continued till this year’s Parade.

Before India went to war with Pakistan and China, their Heads of state were invited to be the guests. Besides 1955, a Pakistani VIP was also invited as Guest of Honour in 1965 R-Day Parade. .He was their Food and Agriculture Minister, Rana Abdul Hamid.Interestingly both countries went to war in 1965.