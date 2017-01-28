Avalanches wreak havoc on Armymen, villagers in J&K

Five armymen got trapped when a snow track caved in in the Machil sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir, police said. Later, the Army said that all five trapped soldiers had been rescued and they are undergoing treatment in the Army hospital.

This comes after five avalanches hit the Gurez military camps killing 15 soldiers.

In other avalanches across Jammu and Kashmir, 21 people had also died this week.

The weather department has already issued fresh avalanche warnings in the entire North Kashmir and Ladakh region as another spell of snowfall started on Saturday. The authorities are taking ample measures to ensure that there is no further loss of lives due to natural calamity.

District authorities of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in North Kashmir were busy in evacuating scores of families from the high risk areas as there have been fresh warnings of high danger snow-slides and avalanches in these areas.

Local reports from the high altitude areas have said that many villages vulnerable to avalanches have become inaccessible because of heavy snowfall and villagers cannot be relocated or rescued now.

Due to heavy snowfall, all road-traffic and air-traffic remained suspended for three days, adding to the woes of the common people. There has been an acute shortage of essential commodities and medicines too, as the highway remained closed for many days.

The recovery operation was started again on Friday in Gurez sector and the bodies of four missing soldiers were recovered from under the snow.

Earlier, 10 Armymen were killed in the same sector due to an avalanche.

According to the police, five avalanches have hit Gurez sector in North Kashmir in the past 60 hours, while the authorities have sounded a red alert in all the high altitude areas of the Kashmir Valley fearing more snow-slides in the coming days.

A senior police officer of Bandipora said that all 15 bodies of the soldiers have been recovered. Earlier, in Sonamarg meadow, one Army major was killed when an avalanche hit their camp.

Another civilian has died in the border area of Uri in North Kashmir after he got hit by an avalanche on Friday, police said.

Many civilians have lost their lives during the heavy snowfall in the entire Kashmir valley including four of one family in Gurez and one in the Kupwara sector.

Landslides have hit the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and thousands of vehicles with fuel and food are stranded on the road. Reports said that near Banihal a fresh avalanche hit the Border Roads Organization (BRO) men and machinery as they were busy clearing the highway for traffic.