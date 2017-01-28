Holiday on Hari Singh’s birthday creates row in Kashmir

The opposition Congress and the National Conference have locked horns in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with the ruling PDP and BJP after the House passed a resolution to declare 23 September as a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state of J&K who had signed the Instrument of Accession to India in 1947.

The private member resolution was brought by Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of the late Maharaja. Ajatshatru Singh asserted that the late ruler was responsible for the real development of J&K and his foot-prints were being erased because of prejudice. On Friday, the National Conference legislators described the resolution as unlawful as it was passed when the opposition members were not present in the Upper House. Independent legislator Engineer Rasheed pointed to the fact that the government celebrates 13 July as martyrs’ day in memory of the people killed by the army of the late Maharaja. He said that it would be a contradiction if the government also commemorated the anniversary of Hari Singh.

The separatists have denounced the resolution. Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani said in a statement that it was ridiculous on the part of PDP-BJP to provide legitimacy to a cruel Dogra ruler who is responsible for the killings of Kashmiris during his rule.

It is in place to mention that on 24 January, the State Legislative Council passed the resolution to declare Hari Singh’s birthday as a state holiday when the members of the Opposition including from the NC and Congress had staged a walkout.