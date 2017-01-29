Mismanagement at R-Day parade irks visitors

Visitors and spectators heading towards Rajpath to witness the 68th Republic Day Parade were irked by the mismanagement and lack of coordination among officials that made many return home without watching the parade.

Varun Dhody, a spectator who had come from Bihar with his family, had to return, despite holding a valid pass. Varun said: “I have been roaming around this area for the past one hour and not a single police official had been helpful in locating our enclosure. The Army officials on duty also had no clue about the seating enclosures, neither were maps displayed properly for the convenience of visitors.”

Police officials also had a hard time managing the tens and thousands of people who had come to watch the parade. An Army official in his uniform, who was heading towards the Rajpath with his family, was turned away despite having a valid pass, as the security official said that “the enclosures were already full” and he had no other option but to go back home.

The situation was the same even in the parking arena where visitors with valid parking slips, were either denied parking or their cars were made to park on the road. A senior police official on duty said on the condition of anonymity, “Every year we see this kind of situation. Even people with valid passes have to return home. The Ministry of Defence issues passes which are double the seating capacity. This leads to over-crowding and we, too, have a tough time managing the crowd.” People also complained of misbehaviour and closing of enclosure gates before time by security officials.