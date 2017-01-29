DU mulls changing admission procedure

By DIBYENDU MONDAL | New Delhi | 29 January, 2017
The university could shift from the current marks-based system to a common entrance test.

The Delhi University (DU) is thinking of changing its admission procedure from the current marks-based process to a common entrance test for admission to its 73 colleges.

According to highly placed sources in the University, DU is likely to start the common entrance test for BCom (Hons) courses from the next academic year (2017-18) itself as a pilot project, after which the University will take further decision on implementing it across all its courses.

However, University officials are still deliberating on how to implement the test and the curriculum it would adopt to test students in the admission test in all other courses. Officials also confirmed that the admission test is likely to be of objective in nature, keeping in mind the sheer number of applicants.

The DU is also likely to hold the common entrance test across the country at various centres so that students from other states also get the opportunity to apply for various colleges under the University.

Professor Ashutosh, a member of the Delhi University’s Admission Committee, said, “The University is deliberating on the common entrance test and how it would be implemented needs to be worked out after discussing with all the stakeholders. We will let you know as soon as we finalise our decision on the matter.”

A professor from the Delhi University said, “It is a major reform and the University needs to hold dialogue and deliberations with all its stakeholders before bringing in such a drastic change into its admission procedure. It should not inconvenience the students and students should be informed about such changes well in advance for them to prepare.”

Teachers have raised their concern about the entrance test compromising on the students’ Class XII examinations, as students would be more focused on preparing for the entrance test.

Abha Deb Habib, member of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), said that such a move should be well debated and discussed before being implemented.

