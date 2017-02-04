Mehbooba’s outburst on Article 370 rattles coalition partner BJP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti created a storm by criticisng those who seek the removal of Article 370.

Opposition leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leaders demanded an explanation from CM Mufti on the status of her alliance with the BJP, as her words were seen to be directed against the ally.

The new political controversy started on Monday when CM Mufti in the recent Budget session was heavily critical of those who are questioning the special status of J&K and demanding that it should be repealed. Her remarks left the BJP lawmakers and some ministers red faced in the Assembly.

The Speaker of the Assembly, who belongs to the BJP, expunged the remarks the following day, creating fresh tensions between the coalition partners. On Wednesday, however, the Speaker said that he has examined the records and found nothing objectionable in the speech of CM Mufti.

The scheduled Cabinet meeting was called off and unruly scenes were witnessed in the Assembly. The cold-war between the PDP and the BJP has intensified more after Mehbooba Mufti’s demand for the transferring of hydro-electric power projects to the valley was rejected once more by the PMO.

Deputy CM Nirmal Singh said that the stand of the BJP on Article 370 remains the same.

He blamed the opposition for the adjournment of Assembly and said that they injured many members and also broke furniture inside the House, in a complete breach of protocol.