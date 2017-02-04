Minority share hiked in budget

The Union Budget 2017-18 has brought good news for the minority communities in the country, with an overall 10% increase in the budget of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Addressing the media, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge) & Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Narendra Modi government’s focus is on educational and skill development of minorities which is why the maximum part of this budget would go for educational empowerment and skill development of the minorities.

The Budget of the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been increased to Rs 4195.48 crore for 2017-18 compared to Rs 3827.25 crore last year. With a difference of Rs 368.23 crore, it has increased about 9.6%. According to the ministry, over Rs 2,600 crore has been provided for various scholarships and skill development schemes such as “Seekho aur Kamao”, “Nai Manzil”, “Nai Roushni”, “Usttad”, “Garib Nawaz Skill Development Centre” and “Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship for Girls”. Naqvi said that with an increase of Rs 141 crore, this year Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated under the Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MsDP), which will also be utilised for various educational development activities. The MsDP scheme provides basic infrastructure for minority concentrated areas such as schools, hospitals, roads, multi-purpose community centres “Sadbhav Mandap” etc. Naqvi said that Rs 393.54 crore has been given for merit-cum-means based scholarship; Rs 950 crore for pre-matric scholarship; Rs 550 crore for post-matric scholarship; Rs 250 crore for “Seekho aur Kamao” (with an increase of Rs 40 crore compared to the last budget); Rs 176 crore for “Nai Manzil” (with an increase of Rs 56 crore compared to the last budget); Rs 113 crore for Maulana Azad Education Foundation and Rs 170 crore as equity for NMDFC.

Naqvi said, “For 2017-18 we have set a target to provide scholarships to about 35 lakh students. The PM’s new 15-point programme has been playing a key role in socio-economic-educational empowerment of the minorities.”