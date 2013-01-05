Distributors worry about DTH release

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan's film Viswaroopam made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi will be released to DTH subscribers on 10 January, a day before the film's theatrical release.As many as eight DTH TV channels will be broadcasting the 125 minute-long film at 9.30 pm as a "paid preview" and is said to cost between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. "We are all nervous, yet curious about this experiment, a first of its kind in our country. Film producers all over the country are eagerly waiting for the response to the DTH release, as it is tipped to fight the menace of piracy," said Raj Kumar, convener of the anti-piracy wing of the South India Film Chamber of Commerce. The "paid preview" cannot be recorded on TV sets. Distributors and exhibitors are not so amused at the experiment. "We have conveyed our reservations about this DTH release as it would cost our collections. Single screen theatre owners are afraid that their bookings will be drastically hit," said Prasad Imax general manager Kishan. The Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association is also holding talks with Kamal Haasan, who is also the producer of the film.Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Haasan dismissed apprehensions over the loss to theatre owners. "I am sure the collections in theatres will not be affected. My decision is all about embracing technology and the future," he said. The DTH release will be availed by only 2 % of the total audience, he felt.