‘No separate colonies for KPs, sainiks’

The Central Government has scuttled the efforts of separatists and the National Conference to start a fresh agitation on the proposed construction of separate colonies for displaced Kashmiri Pandits and for Sainiks.

The police and intelligence agencies have submitted a detailed report about the possibility of another unrest, which would be more intense than what was witnessed in 2016, if the government did not clear the rumours on the ground. The detailed report has also mentioned that the state administration and the police were not adequately prepared to face another huge unrest. They have recommended curbs on the activitie of the separatists.

The clarification on the Centre’s part came when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Hurriyat Conference, asked the Central Government to make its policy clear regarding the setting-up of these colonies. The Hurriyat chairman said that they will wait and watch before calling a protest.

Reports further said that the Centre clarified its position on these sensitive issues as there were inputs from the Central Intelligence Agencies that anger was brewing up in the general public and they were looking at these issues as a part of the agenda of the government to dilute their nationhood. Meanwhile, hardline separatist leader S.A.S. Geelani said that he cannot welcome the statement of the Central Government as such promises have been broken previously.