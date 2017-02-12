BSF, CRPF refuse to disclose how many took VRS

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have refused to share information on how many of its personnel have taken voluntary retirement from service in the past seven years. Both forces are facing criticism over the alleged poor quality of food and living conditions of their personnel, after a BSF jawan claimed on a video that corruption among seniors resulted in the poor quality of food. BSF jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav had also sought a VRS, which the BSF refused to grant him.

This newspaper had filed an RTI query with the Ministry of Home Affairs which is the controlling authority of Central Armed Police Forces that includes the BSF, CISF, CRPF, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, seeking details of officials and soldiers who have taken VRS between 1 January 2010 and 1 January 2017.