Shahabuddin to reach Tihar today

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin is likely to reach Tihar prison on Sunday morning after he was shifted from Siwan jail on Friday evening after the Supreme Court ordered his shifting from Bihar to Tihar.

He will be travelling in an S-2 sleeper coach of train number 12393 Sampoorn Kranti under the supervision of 50 policemen, including a DSP. Sources said that the entire S-2 coach was cleared and made out of bounds for civilian passengers who had already booked their tickets on that coach.

At least 250 of Shahabuddin’s supporters also boarded the train despite having no tickets and they will be travelling with him until he reaches Tihar prison.