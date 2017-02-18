Delhi court summons arvind Kejriwal

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it next month in a criminal defamation case by DDCA and Chetan Chauhan, while allowing his personal exemption on medical grounds.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra asked Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 21 when it would also hear arguments on point of framing of notice.

The court granted bail to suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad, who along with Kejriwal was summoned as accused in the matter, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of like amount, saying it was a bailable offence.

During the hearing, Advocate Sangram Patnaik, who appeared for Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Chauhan, opposed the arguments of Azad’s counsel that the complaint was not maintainable as the Delhi High Court has appointed retired justice Vikramajit Sen as administrator of the cricketing body.

To this, the magistrate said, “Keeping in view the medical exigencies cited, application is allowed for today only. Arvind Kejriwal is directed to appear in person on next date. Put up for appearance of Kejriwal and consideration on point of framing of notice on March 21.”