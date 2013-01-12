Air Chief Browne issues warning to Pakistan

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne issued a warning to Pakistan in the aftermath of the 8 January beheading of two Indian Army soldiers in Mendhar Sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district. He said on Saturday said that ceasefire violations at the Indo-Pak border were unacceptable. At an NCC Republic Day function Browne said, "We have a Line of Control, we have a ceasefire agreement, we have certain structures and mechanisms which are sacrosanct and any violation of these with impunity especially what has been happening in the last few months is totally unacceptable. We are monitoring the situation carefully because if these things continue to be the way they are and these violations continue to take place, then perhaps we may have to look at some other options for compliance."

Browne is also the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, being the senior-most among all three service chiefs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan refused to conduct a Brigadier-level flag meeting at the border with India. Islamabad was keen on going to the UN for a third party inquiry into the incident. New Delhi refused any UN intervention. It may be noted that Pakistan took over the rotating presidency of the UNSC's temporary 15-member body at the beginning of this month for a period of two years.

Sources have told this newspaper that retaliation and revenge are options very much available and under consideration by the units at the LoC.

Ceasefire violation is a norm at the LoC, which is ahead of the fencing and in the area between the LoC and the fencing are Indian villages, the residents of which are used for intelligence gathering, along with porters.